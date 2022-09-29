Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 17,660 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 653,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,618,707. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.