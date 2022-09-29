Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.99% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acas LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.