Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,142 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $36.34. 1,671,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,902,018. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

