Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. 156,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,529. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

