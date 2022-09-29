Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 239,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,510. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

