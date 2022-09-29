Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,765,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,257,000 after acquiring an additional 143,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

