Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,751,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,371,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after buying an additional 56,222 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.96. 494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

