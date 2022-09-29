Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.39. 127,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

