Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 4,331 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after acquiring an additional 758,824 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

SPYV stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.88. 202,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,314. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

