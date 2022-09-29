Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 672,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,946,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

