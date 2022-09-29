Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 829 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 1.4% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 111.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.1% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $4.18 on Thursday, reaching $424.96. 5,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,495. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.25.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

