Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises 3.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,848. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

