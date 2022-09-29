Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases Shares of 30,360 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,516,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 199,337 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $481,845 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

IRM stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 27,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

