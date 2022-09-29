Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases 1,488 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 29,760.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 2.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone Stock Down 0.9 %

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $19.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,150.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,698. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,178.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,103.11. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,634.34 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.92 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

