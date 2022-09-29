Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $393.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.14. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.58.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.