Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Mosaic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.28. 121,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,676,796. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

