Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires 890 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTCT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

