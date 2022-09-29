TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Down 3.9%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.86 and last traded at $40.95. 16,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 452,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at $234,112,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,391 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 39.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 842,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after acquiring an additional 397,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,561,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

