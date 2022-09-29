Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Travelzoo to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Travelzoo Price Performance

NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,361. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.72 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 535.22% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Articles

