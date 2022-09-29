Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Up 29.7% in September

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

TCI traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $39.70. 6,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298. The stock has a market cap of $342.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.60. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $384,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

