Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Up 29.7% in September

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance
TCI traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $39.70. 6,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298. The stock has a market cap of $342.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.60. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.