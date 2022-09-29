TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Shares Up 1.8%

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.94 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.51 ($0.57). 324,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,488,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.65 ($0.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

