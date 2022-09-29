TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Short Interest Update

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 1,002.1% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRTL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,295. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTL. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 772,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

