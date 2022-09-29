Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Shares of CURV stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of -0.35. Torrid has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Torrid in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid in the first quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
