Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at ATB Capital

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.08.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TPZ traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$20.30. 185,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,446. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 34.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.37. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$16.31 and a 12 month high of C$24.80.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$117.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

