Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 348,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TNXP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,535. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.