Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in September

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTUUF opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

