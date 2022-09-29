TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Down 5.6%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.52 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.52 ($0.04). 2,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.73 ($0.05).

TMT Investments Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.57. The company has a market cap of £1.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90.

TMT Investments Company Profile

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

