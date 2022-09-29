Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Up 6%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 7,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 494,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tidewater Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $163.45 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 360,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 18.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth $2,413,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

