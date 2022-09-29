Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.89 and last traded at $68.28. Approximately 23,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 840,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 97.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

