THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.60

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 39228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.
THK Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.
THK Company Profile
THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.
