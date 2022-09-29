TheStreet Lowers Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.94.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,366,000 after buying an additional 891,419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 467,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 133,631 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,981,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 129,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 52,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

