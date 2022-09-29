TheForce Trade (FOC) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

TheForce Trade (FOC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One TheForce Trade coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TheForce Trade has a market cap of $422,688.00 and $874.00 worth of TheForce Trade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TheForce Trade has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

TheForce Trade Profile

TheForce Trade’s genesis date was June 13th, 2021. TheForce Trade’s total supply is 426,180,636 coins. TheForce Trade’s official website is www.theforce.trade. TheForce Trade’s official Twitter account is @TheforceTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TheForce Trade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TheForce.Trade is a DeFi and NFT Value-Adding Platform that utilises community-elected tools and smart contracts to unlock the full value of DeFi and NFT assets. It is designed to solve the difficulties of DeFi and NFT investors in collecting and analysing information on different projects and mining pools.The motivation behind developing this Platform is that a lot of DeFi investors, including ourselves, find it always difficult and time-consuming to put together all the data we need, and it is also quite cumbersome to manually harvest farming yields and switch between pools and projects.The Platform creates values by presenting users with community-voted tools they need to maximise their returns on DeFi yield farming and to unlock liquidity and valuation on NFTs collections while allowing them to track and control relevant risks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheForce Trade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheForce Trade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TheForce Trade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

