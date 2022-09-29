The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Boosted by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,986,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $153.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,170. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

