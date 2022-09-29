The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 47.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

