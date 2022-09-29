The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

L.S. Starrett Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of L.S. Starrett stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 39,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,374. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at L.S. Starrett

In other L.S. Starrett news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $31,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $31,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $53,627.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,541 shares of company stock valued at $109,394 over the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

About L.S. Starrett

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

