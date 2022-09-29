The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 54,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

