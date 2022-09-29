The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the quarter. The Hanover Insurance Group comprises about 1.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $130.95 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

