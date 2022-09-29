The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €50.00 Price Target

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Varta Price Performance

Varta stock opened at €32.76 ($33.43) on Monday. Varta has a 52 week low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a 52 week high of €135.60 ($138.37). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73.

Varta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.