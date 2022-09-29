The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 10th.

Community Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Community Financial has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Community Financial stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 5,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

