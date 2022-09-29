The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

