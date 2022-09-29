The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

