The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $8.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.56. 240,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,404,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.78. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

