TFG Advisers LLC Sells 284 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.46 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.30 and a twelve month high of $130.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.