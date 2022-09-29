TFG Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 59,355 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $171,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

