TFG Advisers LLC Has $913,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

