TFG Advisers LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 534.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000.

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $24.60.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

