TFG Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period.

PID opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

