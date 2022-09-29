TFG Advisers LLC Buys 114 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,226 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.36 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

