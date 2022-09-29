TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $123.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

