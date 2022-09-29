TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 98 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

DTE stock opened at $122.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.80. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.22 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

